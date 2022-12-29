Focus on Technology
In 2020, African startups raised a record $2.4bn, a figure that more than doubled in 2021 to $4.9bn. What is the outlook for Africa’s Tech scene in 2022?
Features:
➡ Tech in 2022: Building on the unicorn boom
➡ Can Africa enter the metaverse?
➡ Freeze on accounts upsets African startups
➡ Can Uganda’s tech scene compete with Kenya?
➡ Uganda telemedicine startup takes first step to scale across Africa
➡ Elon Musk’s Starlink: Closing the last mile for the internet in Africa?
Features:
Sponsored by: Department for International Trade
How Africa’s digital economy can reach its potential and transform the continent
Accessing the internet through desktop or laptop computers has not been an option for people in Africa, owing to cost and availability. For that reason, the mobile phone has been the primary tool for accessing internet on the continent. Continue reading ➡
Interviews:
The Focus on Technology 2022 report was first published in the May 2022 issue of African Business.