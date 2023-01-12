What does WEF hold for Africa?
Can Africa use this year’s gathering to signal its embrace of challenges, highlight its potential and seek out meaningful partnerships that can facilitate its ambitions?
Features:
➡ Africa heads to Davos with optimism in turbulent times
➡ Urgent action needed to improve Africa’s food systems
➡ World Economic Forum warns of looming ‘polycrisis’
Features:
➡ Africa heads to Davos with optimism in turbulent times
➡ Urgent action needed to improve Africa’s food systems
➡ World Economic Forum warns of looming ‘polycrisis’
Supported by: Brand South Africa
South Africa at Davos 2023: A statement of intent
When team South Africa appear at the World Economic Forum in Davos this year, they will come with an uncommonly strong message. The high-powered team, led by President Cyril Ramaphosa himself, will have in their arsenal a slew of opportunities that they can showcase to the global movers and shakers who will have assembled in the Swiss Mountain resort. Continue reading ➡