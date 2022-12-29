DOSSIER: ENERGY
Africa’s Energy Future
With prodigious natural resources – from solar to wind and hydrogen – Africa stands on the cusp of an energy revolution. In this dossier, we investigate the exciting trends reshaping the continent’s energy market and speak to the decision makers at the heart of the continent’s energy transition.
Features:
➡ Africa and green hydrogen – a perfect match?
➡ Africa seeks far-reaching climate action and finance
➡ Independent power projects conquer new territory
➡ African wind power struggles to gain momentum
➡ Africa’s off-grid solar sector
➡ Kenya bets on renewables
Sponsored by: Siemens Gamesa
Green hydrogen – implications and prospects for Africa
According to the ‘Unlocking European Energy Security’ whitepaper, green hydrogen is the only viable option to reduce the greenhouse gas emissions from heavy industries. What will be the implications of a shift to Green Hydrogen for Africa? Continue reading ➡
The Africa’s Energy Future report was first published in the July 2022 issue of African Business.