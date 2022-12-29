Special Report: Mauritania Rising

Mauritania’s growth is projected to average 6.5% of GDP in 2023-24, sustained by the opening of new mines, the onset of gas production in 2024, and a scale-up of public investment. In partnership with the Ministry of Petroleum, Energy and Mines of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, African Business provides an in-depth look at Mauritania’s future as a producer and exporter of gas, petrol and hydrogen.