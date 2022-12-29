Africa’s dash for Gas
With cutting emissions high on the global agenda, natural gas will play an increasing role as a transition fuel. This dossier explores Africa’s gas sector trends and future.
Features:
➡ Africa’s gas more important than ever
➡ Nigeria’s Petroleum Industry Act
➡ Senegal seeks to cash in on global dash for gas
➡ Oil and gas discoveries boost Algeria
➡ Mozambique set to export first LNG
➡ Gas, the new deal for Mauritania
Features:
Special Report: Mauritania Rising
Mauritania’s growth is projected to average 6.5% of GDP in 2023-24, sustained by the opening of new mines, the onset of gas production in 2024, and a scale-up of public investment. In partnership with the Ministry of Petroleum, Energy and Mines of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, African Business provides an in-depth look at Mauritania’s future as a producer and exporter of gas, petrol and hydrogen.
Read the Mauritania Rising Special Report ➡
Interviews & Insights:
