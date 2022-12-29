African Agriculture in 2022
Africa continues to be impacted by the global rise in food prices, an increase spurred by a perfect storm of factors of external factors. Often overlooked, agriculture has never been more critical to the continent’s future.
Features:
➡ How can a food crisis be avoided in Africa?
➡ Urgent action needed to improve Africa’s food systems
➡ AfDB’s Emergency Food Production Facility
➡ Can Africa’s dreams of feeding China bear fruit?
➡ Aiming high: Africa’s cannabis future
➡ Rwanda targets move away from subsistence agriculture
Features:
Sponsored by: OCP Group
The OCP Group dedicates 4 million tonnes of fertilisers to strengthen food security in Africa
OCP Group Chairman & CEO, Mostafa Terrab announced at the World Bank Annual Meetings that the OCP Group, a global leader in plant nutrition and the world’s largest producer of phosphate-based fertilisers, has committed to reserve over 4 million tonnes of fertilisers for African farmers in 2023. Continue reading ➡
Interviews & Insights:
The African Agriculture report was first published in the August/September 2022 issue of African Business.