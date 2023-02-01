MultiChoice is well placed to take on global streamers, says CEO

A conversation with Calvo Mawela
By Omar Ben Yedder. Published on February 1, 2023

The pay-TV giant has successfully weathered a tough economic climate and is branching out into sports betting and insurance products to diversify its growth, says its CEO.