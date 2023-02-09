Meet the techie who’s polling the Nigerian elections

A conversation with Timothy Treagus
/var/www/icpublications/current/public/wp-content/themes/icp/parts/posts/single-post-insight.php:101:
array (size=1)
  0 => 
    object(WP_Term)[32663]
      public 'term_id' => int 1874
      public 'name' => string 'Timothy Treagus' (length=15)
      public 'slug' => string 'timothy-treagus' (length=15)
      public 'term_group' => int 0
      public 'term_taxonomy_id' => int 1874
      public 'taxonomy' => string 'icp_guest' (length=9)
      public 'description' => string 'CEO, Yazi' (length=9)
      public 'parent' => int 0
      public 'count' => int 1
      public 'filter' => string 'raw' (length=3)
By Leo Komminoth. Published on February 9, 2023

The CEO of South Africa-based startup Yazi, a market research and polling firm, talks to us about the Nigerian elections and the growth prospects for the industry.