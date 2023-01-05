Africa heads to Davos with optimism in turbulent times

A conversation with Chido Munyati
/var/www/icpublications/current/public/wp-content/themes/icp/parts/posts/single-post-insight.php:101:
array (size=1)
  0 => 
    object(WP_Term)[31667]
      public 'term_id' => int 1866
      public 'name' => string 'Chido Munyati' (length=13)
      public 'slug' => string 'chido-munyati' (length=13)
      public 'term_group' => int 0
      public 'term_taxonomy_id' => int 1866
      public 'taxonomy' => string 'icp_guest' (length=9)
      public 'description' => string 'Head of Regional Agenda for Africa, World Economic Forum' (length=56)
      public 'parent' => int 0
      public 'count' => int 1
      public 'filter' => string 'raw' (length=3)
By Omar Ben Yedder. Published on January 5, 2023

This year's World Economic Forum takes place against a bleak economic backdrop, but the mood is relatively upbeat, says WEF's head of regional agenda for Africa.