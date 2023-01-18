MultiChoice Talent Factory welcomes Class of 2023 – the Next Generation of Storytellers

MultiChoice Talent Factory (MTF) is excited to welcome 60 new students for its Class of 2023 in its 12 Month fully funded education programme, that develops emerging TV and film talent in Africa.

The academy received thousands of applications across 13 countries in Africa, and after a rigorous selection process, 60 aspiring filmmakers have been selected to be part of the MTF’s 12-month training programme that includes both theory and hands-on experience in filmmaking from scriptwriting to cinematography, editing and audio post-production.

After an in-depth interview and adjudication process by regional Academy Directors and industry representatives, the final candidates that were selected include 50% males and 50% females from the Southern Region, 40% males and 60% females from the Western Region and a total of 55% males and 45% females will represent the Eastern Region.

MTF Academies continue to work with their regional and international partners to ensure that the students receive the best standard of training and practical experience needed to hone their skills and contribute positively to the film and TV industry. MTF also works with renowned local and international facilitators, such as academician Dr Benea Shapaya, Senior Lecturer Film and Media Studies at Kenyatta University, who will be facilitating a session on the history of film and television industry in Africa, and 4x SAFTA award-winning writer, producer, and Director – Neil McCarthy, who is currently one of the most highly experienced screenwriters in the country. The program also boasts a high calibre of award-winning specialists from across the continent, many of whom produce content for M-Net group channels.

The top graduates from each of the three academies will be presented with the incredible opportunity to further develop their skills with various internships sponsored by MTF partner organisations such as the New York Film Academy (NYFA) and Zee World amongst others. Where additional hands-on experience will take place to further prepare them for various sectors in the TV and film industry.

“We are extremely excited about the Class of 2023, and we wish them the best of luck as they start their new journey. Filmmaking is such a wonderful art and because it is ever-evolving, this year our students will be encouraged to explore and exploit various emerging technologies that are revolutionising the industry. I encourage the Class of 2023 to be bold and remain curious in their pursuit of telling African stories,” Said Multichoice Talent Factory Director for Africa, Nwabisa Matyumza.

MTF has shown continuous success since its inception, honing the skills of over 120 emerging filmmakers in 13 countries across the continent, who are now part of the growing MTF alumni network, taking African stories to the world. The MTF Alumni class of 2022, has within three months of graduating saw 60% of its graduates already economically active in the TV industry. This is a true testament of the power of training and development provided by the MTF programme.