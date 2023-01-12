Africa’s sanitation needs breed unlikely opportunities

A conversation with Dominic O’Neill
/var/www/icpublications/current/public/wp-content/themes/icp/parts/posts/single-post-insight.php:101:
array (size=1)
  0 => 
    object(WP_Term)[31653]
      public 'term_id' => int 1867
      public 'name' => string 'Dominic O’Neill' (length=17)
      public 'slug' => string 'dominic-oneill' (length=14)
      public 'term_group' => int 0
      public 'term_taxonomy_id' => int 1867
      public 'taxonomy' => string 'icp_guest' (length=9)
      public 'description' => string 'Executive director, Sanitation and Hygiene Fund' (length=47)
      public 'parent' => int 0
      public 'count' => int 1
      public 'filter' => string 'raw' (length=3)
By Omar Ben Yedder. Published on January 12, 2023

The head of the UN's newly created Sanitation and Hygiene Fund calls for a new approach to investment in the sanitation sector to address what he calls a fantastic business opportunity.