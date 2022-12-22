African countries ‘adding value’ streak ahead in Industrialisation Index

Opinion by Jonathan Said and Kartik Akileswaran
/var/www/icpublications/current/public/wp-content/themes/icp/parts/posts/single-post-insight.php:101:boolean false
Published on December 22, 2022

Countries with a market-oriented industrial policy top the ranking of Africa's most industrialised economies, write Jonathan Said and Kartik Akileswaran.