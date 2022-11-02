François Hollande: ‘France  is concerned by what is happening in the East, but it looks to the South’

A conversation with François Hollande
/var/www/icpublications/current/public/wp-content/themes/icp/parts/posts/single-post-insight.php:101:
array (size=1)
  0 => 
    object(WP_Term)[31374]
      public 'term_id' => int 1846
      public 'name' => string 'François Hollande' (length=18)
      public 'slug' => string 'francois-hollande' (length=17)
      public 'term_group' => int 0
      public 'term_taxonomy_id' => int 1846
      public 'taxonomy' => string 'icp_guest' (length=9)
      public 'description' => string 'Former President of France' (length=26)
      public 'parent' => int 0
      public 'count' => int 1
      public 'filter' => string 'raw' (length=3)
By Hichem Ben Yaiche. Published on November 2, 2022

In an exclusive interview, the former French president shares his insights on how the Russian invasion of Ukraine is affecting Europe, Africa and the world.