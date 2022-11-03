Creating the framework to attract private investment into Africa

A conversation with Sérgio Pimenta
/var/www/icpublications/current/public/wp-content/themes/icp/parts/posts/single-post-insight.php:101:
array (size=1)
  0 => 
    object(WP_Term)[31103]
      public 'term_id' => int 1849
      public 'name' => string 'Sérgio Pimenta' (length=15)
      public 'slug' => string 'sergio-pimenta' (length=14)
      public 'term_group' => int 0
      public 'term_taxonomy_id' => int 1849
      public 'taxonomy' => string 'icp_guest' (length=9)
      public 'description' => string 'Vice president for Africa, International Finance Corporation' (length=60)
      public 'parent' => int 0
      public 'count' => int 1
      public 'filter' => string 'raw' (length=3)
By Omar Ben Yedder. Published on November 3, 2022

The International Finance Corporation (IFC) is on course to mobilise $10bn of private sector investment annually into Africa by 2030 says its vice president for Africa.