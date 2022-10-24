Ethiopian government has a special responsibility to de-escalate Tigray war

Opinion by David Thomas
/var/www/icpublications/current/public/wp-content/themes/icp/parts/posts/single-post-insight.php:101:boolean false
Published on October 24, 2022

Abiy Ahmed must return to talks immediately if Ethiopia’s once-optimistic future is not to be lost in the inferno of a brutal war.