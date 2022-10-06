African HR startup looks to take on global workplace software

A conversation with Emmanuel Okeleji
/var/www/icpublications/current/public/wp-content/themes/icp/parts/posts/single-post-insight.php:101:
array (size=1)
  0 => 
    object(WP_Term)[29852]
      public 'term_id' => int 1830
      public 'name' => string 'Emmanuel Okeleji' (length=16)
      public 'slug' => string 'emmanuel-okeleji' (length=16)
      public 'term_group' => int 0
      public 'term_taxonomy_id' => int 1830
      public 'taxonomy' => string 'icp_guest' (length=9)
      public 'description' => string 'CEO, SeamlessHR' (length=15)
      public 'parent' => int 0
      public 'count' => int 1
      public 'filter' => string 'raw' (length=3)
By Tom Collins. Published on October 6, 2022

After raising $10m at the start of the year, Nigeria’s SeamlessHR is looking at rolling out services not only in Kenya and South Africa but also in more developed markets.