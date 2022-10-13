The OCP Group dedicates 4 million tonnes of fertilisers to strengthen food security in Africa.

Yesterday, OCP Group Chairman & CEO, Mostafa Terrab announced at the World Bank Annual Meetings that the OCP Group, a global leader in plant nutrition and the world’s largest producer of phosphate-based fertilisers, has committed to reserve over 4 million tonnes of fertilisers for African farmers in 2023. This is more than double OCP’s supply to the continent in 2021 and represents over a quarter of OCP’s expected total output.



In line with OCP’s farmer-centric approach, this fertiliser supply program will include training and capacity building alongside local partners. This allocation ensures that the right fertilisers will be available to the whole continent, helping to boost yields for 44 million farmers across 35 countries, including Morocco, where the company is based.



OCP has heavily invested in the development of eco-responsible fertiliser production capacity, reaching 15 MT of finished product by 2023, from a base of 3MT in 2008. This permits us to respond to Africa’s urgent needs while also supporting farmers around the world.



The OCP Group promotes a holistic approach that brings together partners throughout the value chain to provide the support that farmers need to be successful and to ensure that the continent’s vast farming potential is unlocked for the benefit of Africa and the world.



This current effort builds upon our long-term engagement by OCP in Africa. Our subsidiary OCP Africa has developed a comprehensive farmer-centric approach, which has already reached more than 2 million farmers with fertiliser customisation, soil mapping, training, field trials and market linkages.



Mostafa Terrab, Chairman & CEO, OCP Group, said: “The current geopolitical situation reveals deeper systemic fragilities in global agricultural systems. We have to address the challenges facing African farmers, from infrastructure to knowledge to market access to financing. We are glad to be able to do our part and we are thankful for the excellent dialogue and collaboration with the World Bank, IFC, USAID, as well as other multilateral and development agencies involved in this effort, given their demonstrated leadership and long-term commitment to African development”.