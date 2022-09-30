World Bank’s lack of diversity has implications for Africa

Opinion by Hannah Ryder
/var/www/icpublications/current/public/wp-content/themes/icp/parts/posts/single-post-insight.php:101:boolean false
Published on September 30, 2022

If the World Bank is to successfully target poverty alleviation around the world, a majority of its employees must come from the places it is trying to serve.