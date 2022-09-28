Innovate your banking services in lightning speed

Although this sounds risky, new developments in cloud computing are helping banks explore new technologies without big commitments—so they can pivot quickly to something else if and when they need to – and this is Composable Banking Services.

Innovate and adapt, without the risk

Temenos’ EVP & Global Head of SaaS and Partner Ecosystem, Ross Mallace, is a huge advocate of the transformative impact Composable Banking Services are having on banks today:

“With Composable Banking customers have countless tools at their disposal to craft the perfect solution for their banking firm. Through constant learning, we realise the further potential in our capabilities and get to celebrate the success of our customers.”

Added assurance and security from Microsoft

Temenos has also partnered with Microsoft to ensure that our Composable Banking Services run on the most flexible and secure cloud platform out there.

As described by Peter Hazou, Business Strategy Leader of Worldwide Financial Services at Microsoft, this offers significant advantages for our banking customers:

“Our partnership with Temenos creates solutions that enable banks to evolve their services and systems. Temenos’ Composable Banking solution provides the client with a sandbox of ready-to-use components that can future-proof solutions, to best fit their customer’s needs. While the additional value of Microsoft Cloud provides a solid backbone for scalability and agility.”