Africa can educate the Covid generation by using accelerated learning

Opinion by Randa Grob-Zakhary
Published on September 9, 2022

The pandemic has worsened the learning crisis for Africa’s youth, but “accelerated learning”, used across the continent over the past decade, could be the key to countries catching up.