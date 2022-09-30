City view from River Nile overlooking Head Office of National Bank of Egypt and St. Regis hotel with two people looking at the Nile in Cairo.
Khaled ElAdawy/Shutterstock.com

North Africa’s Top Banks in 2022

National Bank of Egypt maintains its top spot in North Africa in our annual ranking of Africa's Top 100 Banks, while eight of the continent's 12 top banks are located in the region.