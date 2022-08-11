Odinga leads in local media vote counts

Former Kenyan prime minister Raila Odinga took the lead in Kenya’s tightly contested presidential race on Thursday, according to provisional tallies published by local media.

The Daily Nation, privately owned by the Nation Media Group had Odinga in the lead with a majority 50.05% of the vote, with Ruto at 49.27% of the vote at 15.15 GMT.

Meanwhile, privately-owned Citizen TV also tipped Odinga as the nation’s favourite with 49.48% compared to Ruto’s 49.12%.

The discrepancy in the vote count was explained in terms of each media house accessing the public portal results submitted digitally by polling stations at different times, the chairman of the country’s electoral authority, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), Wafula Chebukati said.

“We hope at the end of tallying they will be harmonized and similar because the results are from the same source,” he said at a briefing on Thursday, assuring the public “not to panic.”

The IEBC is yet to announce any official results, but confirmed that they had received 99.84% at 10.30 GMT on Thursday.

Under Kenya’s tallying process, the paper votes from each constituency are officially counted on site and then dispatched to the national tallying centre for recount and verification.

In order to win, candidates need to secure more than half the ballots cast and at least 25% of the votes in half of Kenya’s 47 counties. The absence of a definitive result will trigger fresh elections within 30 days.

Azimio La Umoja (Declaration of Unity) coalition party presidential candidate Raila Odinga (C) with Maasai leaders and elders who officially endorsed him as their preferred candidate for the Maasai community during a campaign rally in Suswa Grounds, Narok, Kenya on July 30, 2022, ahead of Kenya’s general election.

A new chief in town

Deputy president Ruto took an early lead as local media outlets counted votes from his strongholds first, says Ben Hunter, Africa analyst at UK-based risk intelligence firm Verisk Maplecroft.

“But the vote margins per county mean that Raila Odinga will be president.”

As incumbent President Uhuru Kenyatta’s anointed successor, Odinga of the Azimio La Umoja (Delcaration of Unity) coalition party is seen as the continuity candidate and the safest bet for investors.

The election marks his fifth attempt at the presidency, with a pitch to voters to continue large-scale spending on infrastructure projects launched by his rival-turned-patron.

His social platform also spans to boosting social spending with a monthly grants of $50 (KSh6,000) to two million poor families, universal health care and free education from early childhood to tertiary level.

Odinga also promises to “restructure and reprofile” Kenya’s $68.8bn debt with creditors to make it sustainable and remove the need for future bailouts, a pledge which is at odds with Ruto’s plans to address debt by mobilising taxes.

As the son of Kenya’s first vice-president, Jaramogi Oginga Odinga, who served under Uhuru Kenyatta’s father, Jomo, he is seen as a scion of an entrenched political dynasty.

The former political prisoner qualified as a mechanical engineer in the former East Germany and briefly lectured at the University of Nairobi before entering politics. He was jailed for six years for participating in the failed 1982 coup and has been imprisoned intermittently for campaigning for greater political freedoms.

The 77-year old front-runner has business interests ranging from importing fuel and manufacturing gas cylinders, with his success provoking allegations of corruption.

Self-styled as the champion of the poor, Ruto seeks to empower Kenya’s “hustler nation” of informal workers by investing in agricultural and manufacturing sectors.

“He has portrayed Odinga as elitist on the economy and spun plans to fund employment training programs as essential help for the every-day Kenyan,” says Hunter.

Ruto has also pledged to launch an annual $420m “hustler fund” which aims to provide credits at an affordable rate to 10 million small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

Tinder box

With East Africa’s economic powerhouse in the throes of a two-year drought and sharp food price inflation, tensions could ignite election violence in areas populated by ethnic groups allied with the losing candidate as the results are announced.

“The police have not been significantly reformed since they killed dozens of protestors in 2017,” says Hunter.

Kenya’s debt rose to $68.8bn in 2021, from just $37.7bn, or 34% of GDP, when current president Uhuru Kenyatta was re-elected in 2017.

Of that 63% of bilateral debt is owed to China – approximately $7bn – mainly for large-scale infrastructure projects such as the Nairobi Expressway, which cost $668m, according to the World Bank.