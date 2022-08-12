Africa’s China debt red herring

Opinion by Anver Versi
Published on August 12, 2022

China is frequently blamed for laying a debt trap for Africa, but as a recent report from Debt Justice reveals, it is Western banks who hold most of the continent's debt.