The African industrialisation narrative is unique, says BOI’s Olukayode Pitan

A conversation with Olukayode Pitan
/var/www/icpublications/current/public/wp-content/themes/icp/parts/posts/single-post-insight.php:101:
array (size=1)
  0 => 
    object(WP_Term)[30957]
      public 'term_id' => int 1626
      public 'name' => string 'Olukayode Pitan' (length=15)
      public 'slug' => string 'olukayode-pitan' (length=15)
      public 'term_group' => int 0
      public 'term_taxonomy_id' => int 1626
      public 'taxonomy' => string 'icp_guest' (length=9)
      public 'description' => string 'MD/CEO of Bank of Industry' (length=26)
      public 'parent' => int 0
      public 'count' => int 2
      public 'filter' => string 'raw' (length=3)
By Anver Versi. Published on August 11, 2022

Olukayode Pitan has been appointed head of Nigeria's Bank of Industry (BOI) for another five years. In an exclusive interview he speaks to us about the bank's successes and future plans.