Stanbic Uganda targets $100m in loans to small businesses

A conversation with Emma Mugisha
By Jack Dutton. Published on August 25, 2022

Some 40% of Uganda’s adult population is unbanked. Stanbic is determined to drive down these numbers through a number of initiatives.