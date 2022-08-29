How banks and telcos can advance Nigeria’s telecoms revolution

A conversation with Sadiq Abu
/var/www/icpublications/current/public/wp-content/themes/icp/parts/posts/single-post-insight.php:101:
array (size=1)
  0 => 
    object(WP_Term)[30952]
      public 'term_id' => int 1813
      public 'name' => string 'Sadiq Abu' (length=9)
      public 'slug' => string 'sadiq-abu' (length=9)
      public 'term_group' => int 0
      public 'term_taxonomy_id' => int 1813
      public 'taxonomy' => string 'icp_guest' (length=9)
      public 'description' => string 'CEO, Absa Nigeria' (length=17)
      public 'parent' => int 0
      public 'count' => int 1
      public 'filter' => string 'raw' (length=3)
By Michael Nwadike. Published on August 29, 2022

As demand for data continues to soar, the CEO of Absa Nigeria shares his advice on how banks and telcos can sustain the momentum and give subscribers more value for their money.