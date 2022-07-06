A blueprint for the reset of USA-Africa relations 

Opinion by Dr Yaya Moussa
bool(false)
Published on July 6, 2022

One long held view is that the USA has no strategic interest in Africa and that, in the context of the division of labor and influence zones among powers, America implicitly recognizes Europe’s tutelage. That opinion has never been more questionable than today, in the face of a new scramble for the continent’s riches by America’s rivals, especially China and Russia.