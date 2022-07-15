Africa50 to Announce New Shareholders and Investment Updates at General Shareholders Meeting in Marrakech, Morocco, on 19 July

Africa50, the pan-African infrastructure investment platform, will hold its 2022 General Shareholders Meeting (GSM) in Marrakech, Morocco, from 19 – 20 July 2022. The event is expected to be opened by H.E Aziz Akhannouch, Head of Government of the Kingdom of Morocco.

Dr Akinwumi Adesina, President of the African Development Bank and Chairman of the Africa50 Board of Directors, will deliver a keynote address on the important role infrastructure investments play in enabling Africa’s resilient recovery and sustainable growth, at a critical time for the continent. He will also co-chair the statutory General Shareholders Meeting with Ms. Nadia Fettah, Minister of Economy and Finance of the Kingdom of Morocco. CEO Alain Ebobissé will provide updates on Africa50’s investment and fundraising activities, including an overview of the organization’s growing investment pipeline and announce new shareholder countries.

The event will be attended by African Ministers of Finance and other senior government officials representing Africa50’s shareholder countries, as well as heads of institutions, the diplomatic corps, and distinguished business leaders from Morocco, Africa and globally.

“This General Shareholders Meeting comes at a crucial time”, stated Africa50 CEO, Alain Ebobissé, “As the continent faces unprecedented external shocks and is recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, we need strong, innovative and bold responses to accelerate the recovery while driving climate-resilient and sustainable growth. Infrastructure will play a key role in this. Africa50, with the support of its shareholders, is ready to scale up and speed up investments to accelerate the delivery of transformational projects in Africa”.

Following the Shareholders Meeting, Africa50 will co-organize with the Corporate Council on Africa (CCA), a series of sessions dedicated to infrastructure investments, as part of the 14th edition of the U.S.-Africa Business Summit. This annual event which will host African Heads of State, as well as U.S. and African government and business leaders aims to create long-term partnerships and opportunities between key public and private sector decision-makers from the United States of America and Africa.

Speaking about Africa50’s partnership with the CCA, the President and CEO, Florie Liser said, “As the U.S. and African partners look to recover from the health and economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s summit provides an excellent opportunity to explore the U.S. and African public and private sectors’ renewed commitment to building stronger economic ties and expanding and deepening the U.S.-Africa trade, investment, and business relationship”.

The Kingdom of Morocco is one of the founding shareholders of Africa50 and the host country of the organisation’s headquarters.