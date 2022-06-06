Jersey is fast becoming the number one choice for South African wealth managers

Thanks to a forward-thinking approach, Jersey is at the forefront of banking, wealth management, funds and capital markets. At the heart of Jersey’s international appeal is its enduring political and economic stability.

In this environment, it has developed an offering that balances product innovation alongside high standards of regulation, world class legislation and a depth and breadth of expertise. This sets Jersey apart from other jurisdictions, particularly in wealth management servicing South African ultra high net worth families and individuals.

Set in the sparkling Channel seas, and boasting history, culture, natural beauty and sophisticated urban life, Jersey is to many a true island paradise. But while an evening on the St Helier seafront, surrounded by the cosmopolitan bustle and snatches of conversation in French and English – Jersey’s two official languages – is enough to convince anybody of the island’s charms, it’s not just the lifestyle that brings Africans to its shores.

Through a quirk of medieval history, Jersey enjoys the status of a British Crown dependency. This gives the island a tight political and economic relationship with the UK alongside the freedom to set its own laws. The result is a comprehensive and rigorous, though investor-friendly regime which, when combined with its long-standing trade and cultural exchange with continental Europe, gives a unique mix of stability, flexibility and proximity that has been the basis of a highly competitive and dynamic financial services industry.

Leading expertise

In the age of globalisation, Jersey has developed leading expertise in the profitable conduct of complex, international financial affairs. As Africa’s capital markets deepen amidst unprecedented domestic expansion and rapid increases in international inflows, an emerging cast of internationally mobile high-net-worth individuals and families are discovering these benefits.

In 2014, Jersey supported over £15 billion in deployed capital across Kenya, Uganda, South Africa and Egypt, whilst acting as the ideal base for Africans to access financial markets in the UK and EU. On the personal side, there is £1.14 trillion in trusts and asset holding vehicles administered in Jersey and over a thousand members of the Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners (STEP).

Jersey is a true international financial centre; a ‘goldilocks’ pound economy. With expertise and frameworks covering all aspects of the wealth management process, it offers a stable, tax- and cost-effective home for African wealth in a world that becomes more uncertain by the day.

Find out more – download our eight-page special report.