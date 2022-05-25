OCP Group joins the World Economic Forum

OCP Group, a leader in plant nutrition and the world’s first producer of phosphate-based fertilizers, is tying knots with the international non-governmental organization World Economic Forum (WEF) mostly known for its annual meeting , the Davos taking place at the moment in Switzerland.

As a trusted platform for public-private cooperation, the WEF engages over 2500 global business partners, governments, leading academic institutions, young leaders, and civil society organizations to tackle global issues and find solutions to the world’s most urgent challenges including the ongoing global pandemic, the war in Ukraine, geo-economic shocks and climate change.

OCP strengthens its position as an African player with its partnership with the WEF. Partners participate in cross-industry and cross-regional communities to understand key disruptions to their industries, shape environmental and social governance, and lead impactful coalitions.

Over the past two years, the WEF has reinforced its impact initiatives, which deal with issues ranging from COVID-19 and climate change to education as well as technology and energy governance.

By joining the WEF, OCP will participate in discussions that address global cooperation; economic rebalancing; society and equity; nature, food and climate; industry transformation; and innovation, shape the agenda and potentially partner with other companies on independent projects.

This partnership reflects OCP’s approach and commitment to support and act for a sustainable Future.