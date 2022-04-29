Nominees announced for the 2022 edition of the African Banker Awards

African Banker magazine has announced the shortlist of nominees for this year’s edition of the African Banker Awards.
The African Banker Awards are a landmark annual event for African banking and a part of the official programme of the African Development Bank (AfDB) Annual Meetings. The theme of the overall AfDB Annual Meetings this year is “Achieving Climate Resilience and a Just Energy Transition for Africa”.
New categories acknowledge role of DFIs
This year the African Banker Awards committee added two new categories, FinTech of the Year and DFI of the Year. These categories acknowledge the significant role of DFIs as key actors in the post-pandemic recovery and also how the pandemic has accelerated digital transformation in banking and financial services.
“We saw everyone turbo charge their digital presence and FinTechs have become key players in the banking sphere,” says Omar Ben Yedder, Publisher of African Banker magazine and Chair of the Awards Committee.
Record number of nominations
In total, 64 nominees were announced, representing banks, financial institutions and technology providers from across the African continent.
“We received a record number of nominations for this year’s edition of the Awards. My favourite categories are the Deals of the Year. They show that there is concrete action to tackle some of the most pressing issues on the continent, notably power and infrastructure,” says Ben Yedder.
Asked what his address will focus on at this year’s awards, he says that his remarks will “centre around the theme of banking sovereignty and ensuring we have greater autonomy to be able to support our own growth and development, be it in banking, in payment systems, in data and in empowering our development institutions on the continent.”
For more information on the African Banker Awards 2022 visit: https://www.africanbankerawards.com
African Banker Awards 2022 – Nominees
African Banker of the Year Award
- Ade Ayeyemi – Ecobank Transnational Incorporated
- Adesola Adeduntan – First Bank Nigeria
- Mukwandi Chibesakunda – Zambia National Commercial Bank
- Benedict Oramah – Afreximbank
- Admassu Tadesse – Trade and Development Bank
- Herbert Wigwe – Access Bank
- Vivienne Yeda – East African Development Bank
African Bank of the Year Award
- Access Bank
- Attijariwafa Bank
- Bank of Africa
- Bank of Industry
- Ecobank
- Guaranty Trust Bank
- The Standard Bank Group
SME Bank of the Year Award
- ABSA, Ghana
- Commercial International Bank, Egypt
- Ecobank
- Fidelity Bank, Ghana
- The Standard Bank Group
DFI of the Year Award
- AECF
- Afreximbank
- BADEA
- International Finance Corporation (IFC)
- Trade and Development Bank
Award for Financial Inclusion
- British Arab Commercial Bank (BACB)
- Commercial International Bank, Egypt
- Centenary Rural Development Bank, Uganda
- Trade and Development Bank
- Tugende Global, Uganda
Sustainable Bank of the Year Award
- Commercial International Bank
- Nedbank
- Rand Merchant Bank
- Standard Chartered
- Trade and Development Bank
FinTech of the Year Award
- Capricorn Digital Limited
- Crowdyvest
- Interswitch
- JUMO
- OPay
Deal of the Year Award – Agriculture
- Expansion of Atlantic Shrimpers Limited (ASL) – Access Bank
- $200m corporate facility to BUA Industries Limited – AFC
- Multicurrency Facilities Agreement in favour of Canal Sugar Company – Afreximbank / National Bank of Egypt
- Ghana Cocoa Board – Nedbank
Deal of the Year Award – Debt
- Bidvest $800m 5NC2 Senior Unsecured bond – Bank of America
- Bank of Industry €750m Debut Senior Note Participation Notes due 2027 – Bank of Industry
- Bank One Currency Swap – Bank One Limited
- €500m Benin SDG Bond – Citi
- Access Bank $634.5m Syndicated Facility – Mashreq Bank UAE
Deal of the Year Award – Equity
- Mutandis – Attijariwafa Bank
- Momentum Metropolitan – Bank of America
- Prosus’ c. $15bn Accelerated Equity Offering in Tencent – Citi
- Divestment by Sasol of a 30% interest in the Republic of Mozambique Pipeline Investments Company (ROMPCO) – Nedbank
- MTN Nigeria IPO – Renaissance Capital
Deal of the Year Award – Energy
- Temane Thermal Power Station – Absa Mozambique and IFC
- Abia State Geometric Power IPP Power Project – Afreximbank
- Aftissat Wind Farm – Attijariwafa Bank
- The Kinguele Aval Hydropower Project – IFC
- Syndicated Facility to El Sewedy Group – National Bank of Egypt
Deal of the Year Award – Infrastructure
- The Luanda Bita Water Supply Project – African Trade Insurance Agency
- Tanger Alliance – Attijariwafa Bank
- Lagos Free Zone Company Funding SPV – Infrastructure Credit Guarantee Company
- Gharably Integrated Engineering Company (GIECO) term loan – National Bank of Egypt
- Kenya Roads Annuity Programme, Lots 15 and 18 – Standard Chartered
About the African Banker Awards
The African Banker Awards are a landmark annual event for African banking taking place during the annual meetings of the African Development Bank. Organised by African Banker magazine and IC Events in co-operation with BusinessinAfrica Events, the African Banker Awards celebrate excellence and best practices in African banking.
Recognising the personalities and banks that are driving Africa’s rapidly transforming financial sector, the African Banker Awards bring together industry leaders from Africa and the world. They celebrate the achievements of those who are driving growth and development and creating new economic opportunities for citizens and communities all over the continent and inspire new generations of bankers who are shaping Africa’s future.