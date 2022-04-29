Nominees announced for the 2022 edition of the African Banker Awards

African Banker magazine has announced the shortlist of nominees for this year’s edition of the African Banker Awards.

The African Banker Awards are a landmark annual event for African banking and a part of the official programme of the African Development Bank (AfDB) Annual Meetings. The theme of the overall AfDB Annual Meetings this year is “Achieving Climate Resilience and a Just Energy Transition for Africa”.

Segun Agbaje, CEO of GTB, displays his trophy after being presented with the African Banker of the Year award at the 2016 ceremony.

New categories acknowledge role of DFIs

This year the African Banker Awards committee added two new categories, FinTech of the Year and DFI of the Year. These categories acknowledge the significant role of DFIs as key actors in the post-pandemic recovery and also how the pandemic has accelerated digital transformation in banking and financial services.

“We saw everyone turbo charge their digital presence and FinTechs have become key players in the banking sphere,” says Omar Ben Yedder, Publisher of African Banker magazine and Chair of the Awards Committee.

Record number of nominations

In total, 64 nominees were announced, representing banks, financial institutions and technology providers from across the African continent.

“We received a record number of nominations for this year’s edition of the Awards. My favourite categories are the Deals of the Year. They show that there is concrete action to tackle some of the most pressing issues on the continent, notably power and infrastructure,” says Ben Yedder.

Asked what his address will focus on at this year’s awards, he says that his remarks will “centre around the theme of banking sovereignty and ensuring we have greater autonomy to be able to support our own growth and development, be it in banking, in payment systems, in data and in empowering our development institutions on the continent.”

For more information on the African Banker Awards 2022 visit: https://www.africanbankerawards.com

African Banker Awards 2022 – Nominees African Banker of the Year Award Ade Ayeyemi – Ecobank Transnational Incorporated

Adesola Adeduntan – First Bank Nigeria

Mukwandi Chibesakunda – Zambia National Commercial Bank

Benedict Oramah – Afreximbank

Admassu Tadesse – Trade and Development Bank

Herbert Wigwe – Access Bank

Vivienne Yeda – East African Development Bank African Bank of the Year Award Access Bank

Attijariwafa Bank

Bank of Africa

Bank of Industry

Ecobank

Guaranty Trust Bank

The Standard Bank Group SME Bank of the Year Award ABSA, Ghana

Commercial International Bank, Egypt

Ecobank

Fidelity Bank, Ghana

The Standard Bank Group DFI of the Year Award AECF

Afreximbank

BADEA

International Finance Corporation (IFC)

Trade and Development Bank Award for Financial Inclusion British Arab Commercial Bank (BACB)

Commercial International Bank, Egypt

Centenary Rural Development Bank, Uganda

Trade and Development Bank

Tugende Global, Uganda Sustainable Bank of the Year Award Commercial International Bank

Nedbank

Rand Merchant Bank

Standard Chartered

Trade and Development Bank FinTech of the Year Award Capricorn Digital Limited

Crowdyvest

Interswitch

JUMO

OPay Deal of the Year Award – Agriculture Expansion of Atlantic Shrimpers Limited (ASL) – Access Bank

$200m corporate facility to BUA Industries Limited – AFC

Multicurrency Facilities Agreement in favour of Canal Sugar Company – Afreximbank / National Bank of Egypt

Ghana Cocoa Board – Nedbank Deal of the Year Award – Debt Bidvest $800m 5NC2 Senior Unsecured bond – Bank of America

Bank of Industry €750m Debut Senior Note Participation Notes due 2027 – Bank of Industry

Bank One Currency Swap – Bank One Limited

€500m Benin SDG Bond – Citi

Access Bank $634.5m Syndicated Facility – Mashreq Bank UAE Deal of the Year Award – Equity Mutandis – Attijariwafa Bank

Momentum Metropolitan – Bank of America

Prosus’ c. $15bn Accelerated Equity Offering in Tencent – Citi

Divestment by Sasol of a 30% interest in the Republic of Mozambique Pipeline Investments Company (ROMPCO) – Nedbank

MTN Nigeria IPO – Renaissance Capital Deal of the Year Award – Energy Temane Thermal Power Station – Absa Mozambique and IFC

Abia State Geometric Power IPP Power Project – Afreximbank

Aftissat Wind Farm – Attijariwafa Bank

The Kinguele Aval Hydropower Project – IFC

Syndicated Facility to El Sewedy Group – National Bank of Egypt Deal of the Year Award – Infrastructure The Luanda Bita Water Supply Project – African Trade Insurance Agency

Tanger Alliance – Attijariwafa Bank

Lagos Free Zone Company Funding SPV – Infrastructure Credit Guarantee Company

Gharably Integrated Engineering Company (GIECO) term loan – National Bank of Egypt

Kenya Roads Annuity Programme, Lots 15 and 18 – Standard Chartered

About the African Banker Awards

The African Banker Awards are a landmark annual event for African banking taking place during the annual meetings of the African Development Bank. Organised by African Banker magazine and IC Events in co-operation with BusinessinAfrica Events, the African Banker Awards celebrate excellence and best practices in African banking.

Recognising the personalities and banks that are driving Africa’s rapidly transforming financial sector, the African Banker Awards bring together industry leaders from Africa and the world. They celebrate the achievements of those who are driving growth and development and creating new economic opportunities for citizens and communities all over the continent and inspire new generations of bankers who are shaping Africa’s future.