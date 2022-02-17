The OCP Group launches its Open Innovation platform “The Next Seed”

The OCP Group wishes to strengthen its partnerships with innovation players (start-ups, research centres, sponsors, etc.) to bring out new solutions that create added value.

“The Next Seed” platform promotes collaboration opportunities between the Group and the most innovative Moroccan, African, and international players on the market, who will gain access to the challenges shared by the Group’s businesses and its ecosystem.

The Group’s ecosystem intends to address technological challenges related to agriculture, mining, sustainable development, supply chain, and even smart cities.

The OCP Group, the world’s leading producer of phosphates and market leader in phosphate fertilizers, is strengthening its collaboration with Moroccan, African, and international innovation players by launching its Open Innovation platform: “The Next Seed”.

Through this initiative, the OCP Group and its ecosystem, made up of programs developed by its entities, its subsidiaries, and the Mohammed VI Polytechnic University (UM6P), are opening up to innovation players to meet strategic and operational challenges around agriculture, mining, sustainable development, supply chain, and smart cities.

To this end, the Group calls on the expertise of the most innovative players – start-ups, research centers, sponsors, etc. – to jointly meet technological challenges, optimize the Group’s operational excellence, and encourage the development of new innovative business and services. The challenges offered through the Open Innovation approach will facilitate the implementation of innovative solutions within the Group’s businesses and also support the development of innovation communities, both at national and regional levels.

As of now, innovation players can apply on the www.the-nextseed.com platform for the challenges launched by the Group’s various support programs. Once selected, they will benefit from access to infrastructures for experimenting with their solutions, mentoring from experts of the OCP Group, and its ecosystem.

As a reminder, the OCP Group is committed to innovation players through various initiatives in its ecosystem such as the Startgate innovation hub, support programs like UFounders, UM6P Ventures, UM6P Innovation & Entrepreneurship Lab, Impulse, and AgTech Garage (supported by OCP Do Brasil) or the industrial research center “Innovation Lab Operations” (ILO) launched by UM6P.

For its launch, the “The Next Seed” platform offers to reflect on the challenges and issues facing the Factory of Tomorrow. This first challenge called “Factory of the future by OCP” will be based on 4 major topics that will revolutionize the Factory of tomorrow: Safe Operations, Smart Operations, Supply-Chain, and Sustainability.