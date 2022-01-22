Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs signed the book of condolence following the passing of former Interim Head of State of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Two sides also had a discussion to enhance bilateral relations and cooperation.

On 19 January 2022, H.E. Mr. Vijavat Isarabhakdi, Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs of Thailand, on behalf of the Thai Prime Minister, visited the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in Bangkok, to sign the book of condolence following the passing of H.E. Mr. Ernest Adegunle Oladeinde Shonekan, former Interim Head of State of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. The Vice Minister was warmly welcomed by H.E. Mr. Ovikuroma Orogun Djebah, Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to Thailand. After the signing, the two sides had a fruitful discussion on enhancing bilateral relations and cooperation.

H.E. Mr. Ernest Adegunle Oladeinde Shonekan was born on 9 May 1936 in Lagos, Colony and Protectorate of Nigeria (Now, Republic of Nigeria) and assumed the position of Interim Head of State of the Federal Republic of Nigeria between 26 August – 17 November 1993. He was the founder of Nigerian Economic Summit Group, an organisation which helped shape economic policies of the nation. H.E. Mr. Ernest Adegunle Oladeinde Shonekan passed away on 11 January 2022 at the age of 85.

