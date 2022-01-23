Qatar Strongly Condemns Attack in Nigeria

The State of Qatar strongly condemns an attack on the town of Chibok in northeastern Nigeria, which led to the killing of two people and the kidnapping of 20 children.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterates Qatar’s firm position rejecting violence, terrorism and criminal acts, regardless of the motives and reasons.

The Ministry expresses Qatar’s condolences to the families of the two victims, and its hope for the speedy release of the kidnapped children and their return to their families.

