Corps Africa and Mastercard Foundation partner to create 30,000 work opportunities for young Africans

The OCP Group is very pleased to announce that the Mastercard Foundation, a dynamic and highly-respected private foundation with a strong and impactful presence across the African continent, has committed almost $17m over the next three years to broaden the presence and impact of CorpsAfrica, an innovative and dynamic non-governmental organisation of which OCP is proud to be the founding funder.

CorpsAfrica, first incubated in Morocco with OCP support, was inspired by the US Peace Corps and founded by Liz Fanning, a former Peace Corps Volunteer in Morocco.

The organisation recruits and trains young African women and men and sends them to high-poverty communities in their own countries for one year to address the community’s self-identified needs in education, health, small business development, agriculture, and other sectors.

The impact is double: on the communities, and on the young African volunteers who learn priceless lessons in leadership that they will carry with them throughout their professional lives.

The OCP Group has been proud to support CorpsAfrica’s expansion beyond Morocco to Senegal, Rwanda and Malawi with the help of several other generous donors, hosting roughly 300 volunteers over the last eight years. OCP is committed to remaining a financial and programmatic partner to CorpsAfrica across the continent, reflecting its strong belief that Africa’s greatest resource is its people, and especially its young people.

The substantial investment by the Mastercard Foundation is a wonderful validation of the value and impact of CorpsAfrica, and OCP is grateful for their generosity.

More information about CorpsAfrica, and about the Mastercard Foundation commitment, is available at www.corpsafrica.org.