US pressure critical to thwarting Sudan’s military takeover

In the immediate aftermath of Sudan’s October coup, it seemed as if the general who led the military takeover may have made a strategic miscalculation.

Rather than showing signs of support, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, traditional allies with strong links to Sudan’s military, joined the US and UK in issuing a statement calling for the “immediate restoration of the civilian-led transitional government and institutions”.

This came as a surprise from two Gulf countries that in 2019, during the revolution that ousted longtime dictator Omar al-Bashir, wired $500m to support Sudan’s Transitional Military Council as it debated whether to ignore protestors who demanded that civilians must be represented in Sudan’s executive.

The apparent lack of Gulf support – and capital to prop up Sudan’s battered economy – has added to widespread condemnation by Western powers and the international community of the October coup.

As the World Bank halted $2bn in loans and the US suspended $700m in aid, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the general who has since appointed himself head of the new transitional council, seemed to have overplayed his hand.

Mohamed Osman, a Sudanese businessman and fellow at the African Leadership Institute, says that the success or failure of the military takeover depends in part on how far the international community will continue to lobby Sudan’s Gulf partners to reject the coup.

“In the medium to long term it really depends on the reaction of the West,” he tells African Business.

“Will the army, after taking charge, use diplomacy, Egypt and Gulf countries to convince the world that this is what is good for the region? It is a plausible scenario. We, the people, are hoping that by taking to the streets the demonstrations will not run out of steam and we can influence the West to continue lobbying regional players.”

Events on the street

Since the army seized control, weeks before it was scheduled to cede power to a civilian government, there have been sustained protests on the streets of Khartoum.

The civilian elements that led the revolution in 2019 have been at the forefront of several “million marches” and there has been an ongoing policy of “civil disobedience”.

A total of 38 protestors had been killed by 18th November in clashes with security forces, according to a pro-democracy doctors’ union.

The bloodiest day was in mid-November when security forces shot dead 14 anti-coup protestors and wounded dozens more, the union says.

The military has responded by erecting barricades across the capital city and shutting down the internet for weeks.

Osman says that the ability of the protestors to maintain pressure on the military will be key to convincing Sudan’s democratic partners to continue pushing for a return to civilian representation in government.

The US secretary of state, Antony Blinken, telephoned Sudan’s deposed prime minister, Abdalla Hamdok, in November after he was placed under house arrest by the military junta.

In a visit to Kenya later that month, he said: “If the [Sudanese] military puts this train back on its tracks and does what’s necessary, I think the support that has been very strong from the international community can resume”.

That includes extensive debt relief and the prospect of future financial support from multilateral institutions and nations which refused to deal with Sudan during the leadership of Omar al-Bashir.

In June, the IMF confirmed that Sudan would receive debt relief under the Heavily Indebted Poor Countries Initiative which could see its debt reduced by $50bn. The coup raises questions over that support, while in early November, the foreign ministry of France, Sudan’s second largest creditor, said that the coup had put in doubt its plans to cancel around $5bn in debt owed by Sudan.

Chris Coons, the leader of the US Senate panel that funds foreign aid, says that assistance to Sudan will be removed if the transitional government is not restored. Without extensive debt relief and the permanent end of economic sanctions, the prospect of an economic revival in a country experiencing high inflation and shortages of fuel, food and medicine is remote.

The military’s supporters

Though the civilian protests show no signs of stopping there are several factors that are working to solidify the takeover.

The day before the army seized control in Sudan, Burhan discreetly flew to neighbouring Egypt where he was told that Hamdok “has to go”, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Just before the coup, the director of the Egyptian intelligence service, Abbas Kamel, travelled to Khartoum to meet General al-Burhan, but shunned Hamdok, it was reported.

“The feeling on the street is that the coup was orchestrated by Egypt,” says Osman.

Many have likened the current takeover to Abdel Fattah al-Sisi’s military surge to power on the back of widespread popular protest against Egypt’s former Islamist regime. The removal of a democratically elected government in Egypt was tolerated by the West and Sisi has since become a key partner in the region – a cautionary tale for stakeholders in Sudan’s democratic transition.

A potential reason behind Egyptian interference in Sudan is due to its stance on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, which will dam the River Nile in Ethiopia before it runs through Sudan and Egypt. Hamdok, who previously worked in Ethiopia at the UN, was seen to be close to the government in Addis Ababa.

With Sudan diplomatically and geographically in between Egypt and Ethiopia, Cairo wanted a head of state in Khartoum who will apply more pressure on Addis Ababa over the dam, it has been reported.

A current land dispute on the border of Sudan and Ethiopia at al-Fashaga would provide the perfect vehicle to raise tensions between the two countries, a Sudanese businessman tells African Business on condition of anonymity. While Hamdok had tried to steer clear of the conflict, the military repeatedly issued strong statements confirming that the land belonged to Sudan.

Egypt was notably absent from the initial statement denouncing the coup by Gulf countries and Western partners, but the US has since stepped up its efforts to reluctantly bring the Arab nation into line.

However, the US must also face lobbying from Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Israel who argue behind closed doors that Washington should eventually accept the coup.

In 2021, Sudan and Israel normalised relations and signed the Abraham Accords, a US-brokered thawing of relations between Arab countries and Israel.

The rapprochement between Sudan and Israel was led by military leaders in Khartoum, not the civilian faction that made up part of the Sovereign Council.

“The military leadership in Sudan is asking Israel to use its relationship with the US to push to accept the coup,” says Osman.

Meanwhile, the US is pressuring Israel to convince the military leaders to return to a transitional civilian government.

Saudi Arabia and the UAE also have strong ties to Sudan’s military and they would be in full support of the takeover if it wasn’t for US pressure, experts say.

Sudan’s warlord and paramilitary leader, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, has for years been leasing troops from his Rapid Support Forces (RSF) to Saudi Arabia for the war in Yemen.

“There is no way Saudi Arabia will ditch those guys,” says the Sudanese businessman.

The UAE is also a key export route for the illegal export of gold from Sudan, a multi-billion-dollar business allegedly connected to Sudan’s military.

Russia is seen to be supporting the coup due to several strategic objectives including gold mining in Sudan and security operations from the Kremlin-linked paramilitary force, the Wagner Group.

Moscow is building its first military base in Africa since the fall of the Soviet Union in Port Sudan.

At the UN Security Council, Russia did not condemn the military takeover and has been making objections to statements that come down hard on the coup.

“To what extent is US support to counter the role of Russia? The million-dollar question is why the US is so engaged with Sudan and how much effort will it put into supporting Hamdok and the transition,” says Osman.

The Biden administration is keen to establish itself, in contrast to the former administration, as a supporter of democracy, but also fears the very real threat of widespread instability in the region.

With neighbouring Ethiopia on the verge of imploding and Libya already in a state of disarray, the US may ultimately prefer to deal with a stable Sudan that is governed by strong military leadership, like in Egypt.

Sudan’s military future?

However, Sudan’s military leaders have found it much harder than expected to form a new government – a sign that the balance of power may eventually swing against them.

The military had initially intended for Hamdok to continue as prime minister but he has refused to do so, leaving a question mark over who will lead the country.

The army has also found it hard to fill key ministerial positions while civilians are refusing to take up lucrative positions in the new government.

With far less domestic support for the coup than expected, the military will have trouble running the country, the Sudanese businessman says.

Unable to recruit individuals for the new setup, the military has been installing unqualified members of the old Islamist regime.

“Islamists are super excited by the move,” says the businessman. “They are already working with Burhan; he is using the Islamists to run the country”.

If Burhan continues to work with the Islamists without domestic support, it could return Sudan to its former status as a global pariah.

Besides isolating himself from the West, it would also complicate his relationship with Egypt, which has spent years trying to stamp out the Islamist Muslim Brotherhood.