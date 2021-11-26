Africa Investment Forum rolls out red carpet in race for investment

After a year of virtual sessions, the African Development Bank (AfDB) will welcome guests to Abidjan on Wednesday to showcase a buffet of deals to help economies on the continent rise to their feet after a bitter recession.

Three days of sessions will mobilise investment and explore policy environments in Africa’s burgeoning telecoms sector, manufacturing, energy and climate change, health and infrastructure.

“A special focus should be given to infrastructure projects that will do most to promote job creation and stimulate value chains, strengthen social sectors such as health and education and support climate resilient growth,” Alain Ebobissé, the CEO of one of the event’s founding partners, Africa50, says.

Africa50 CEO Alain Ebobissé says infrastructure investment will be a key driver of post-pandemic economic recovery on the continent.

With activity on Africa’s capital markets tanking over the past two years, one panel discussion will look at why and explore ways of jump-starting interest in stock exchanges as an effective tool for raising finance.

With Covid also dealing a major blow to foreign direct investment (FDI) in Africa, which was down 16% in 2020 from $44bn in 2019, another panel will give their perspectives on where growth is headed as FDI picks up to pre-pandemic levels in 2022.

Market Days

One of the forum’s flagship events, Market Days, will set out the stall for a pipeline of projects that are ripe for investment.

One such project is for a $96m specialist hospital in West Africa offering 250 beds and world-class healthcare. Another is for the construction of a $45m WHO-approved vaccine production plant in East Africa, designed to produce three vaccines, including one for Covid-19.

In the run-up to the event a preview of agribusiness deals worth nearly $400m outlined projects in the agriculture sector, including one which requires $345m in capital for the construction and operation of a food market that will serve about 15 million people in Africa’s largest food exchange zone.

The new marketplace hopes to be a forum for farmers, fishermen and cattle-rearers to sell produce to potential customers at retail or wholesale prices.

At Market Days 2019 in Johannesburg, fifty-seven deals worth around $68bn were discussed, including a strategic liquefied natural gas development project in Mozambique that was Africa’s largest single foreign direct investment.

The Africa Investment Forum has 118 deals in its pipeline from all eight founding members, worth over $110bn.

Boom and gloom

Despite the urgent need to rustle up greater inflows of private capital into African business and investment, the continent’s biggest challenge is not raising finance, Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo says in a recorded address ahead of the event.

“Our biggest challenge is not a scarcity of financing, but overcoming a global economic system that has not allocated sufficient long-term resources to support Africa’s economic transformation.

“Now more than ever, it has become urgent to take the necessary steps to transition us towards becoming a resilient continent. We must exploit collectively our productive capabilities, build the capacity of our regional development banks, and develop country focussed development banks for infrastructure financing.

“This is a time for all of us to rise to the occasion. See you in Abidjan.”