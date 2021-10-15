De Beers gets royalty relief in Namibia deal

Diamond giant De Beers and the government of Namibia signed a new deal on Wednesday laying out the terms of their business agreement until 2024.

Under the new deal, Namdeb Diamond Corporation Limited, a 50:50 joint venture between De Beers Group and the Namibian government, will only pay 5% in royalties from 2021 to 2025, as opposed to the 10% agreed previously.

The agreement unveiled on Thursday also extends the life of its land-based Namdeb mines to continue operations for another 20 years.

Extending the life of the Namdeb mine will generate an estimated N$40bn (USD $2.71bn) in additional taxes, dividends and royalties for the country, De Beers said in a statement. It also has the potential to create 600 new jobs and produce eight million carats.

With mining forming the backbone of Namibia’s economy, the closure of the Namdeb mines in 2022 would have been ruinous for GDP, Tom Alweendo, the minister of mines and energy said.

“Therefore, it was imperative to safeguard this operation for the benefit of sustaining the life of mine for both the national economy as well as preserving employment for our people and the livelihoods of families that depend on it.”

People stand outside the main entrance of the Namibian Diamonds Trading Company on June 21, 2017 in Windhoek, Namibia. (Photo by GIANLUIGI GUERCIA / AFP)

De Beers Group CEO, Bruce Cleaver said the new deal “means that Namdeb’s future is now secure and the company is positioned to continue making a significant contribution to the Namibian economy, the socio-economic development of the Oranjemund community and the lives of Namdeb employees.”