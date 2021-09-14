ECOWAS sanctions on Guinea ‘unlikely’

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), is unlikely to impose economic sanctions on Conakry after a military coup which ousted former president Alpha Conde last week, analysts say.

Economic sanctions, which would take months to implement, would likely only target key officials in the military junta and their assets, so the overall economic impact would be limited, says Eric Humphery-Smith, an Africa research analyst at consultancy Verisk Maplecroft.

“If ECOWAS doesn’t see enough proof of progress in appointing a transitional government and organising democratic elections subsequently…and if ECOWAS deems there’s delays in implementing that, then that’s when the threat of sanctions might come,” he added.

ECOWAS has already suspended Guinea’s membership following the coup, but the regional bloc has the power to take further actions to disrupt the new government and its leadership. ECOWAS slapped sanctions on West African neighbour Mali in August 2020 after Malian soldiers detained President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita after a mutiny that followed weeks of protests against his government.

“We saw sanctions on Mali last year as a result of the coup against IBK [Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta] so its not unprecedented, but it’s important to note that [if sanctions were imposed] it would come after a few months.”

Central and West Africa’s third coup this year has sparked consternation from African leaders who slammed the junta for upending the constitutional order. The African Union has followed ECOWAS in suspending Guinea.

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni told France24 that the coup was a “step backwards” and said the leaders of the putsch should face sanctions and “get out”.

Economy resilient

The impact of the coup on Guinea’s mineral-dependent economy remains uncertain. The economy had emerged virtually unscathed from the pandemic owing to resilient production of bauxite – a key source of aluminium – over the last year and a half. The previous government had struck a deal for the long-awaited exploitation of the Simandou mine with the SMB-Winning consortium, which expected to bring the site into production by 2025. It is unknown whether that timetable will be affected, but Guinea’s coup leaders have urged mining companies to keep operating.

In the immediate aftermath of the takeover, land and air borders were closed, raising fears of disruptions to the global supply of bauxite, of which Guinea accounts for 20%. Since the coup, Conakry has announced the gradual reopening of borders with neighbouring countries.

The new government also kicked off week-long consultations with political, religious, and business leaders on Tuesday that it says will pave the way to forming a transitional government.