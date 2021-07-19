Afrijet CEO looks forward to growth as pandemic restrictions ease

The year 2020 was terrible. After a promising start to the year and double-digit growth, we had to deal with a four-month ban on any activity and five months of severe restrictions due to the pandemic. In the end, we came out of it with a 55% drop in revenue and a 65% decrease in traffic compared to 2019, which was, admittedly, a very good year.

These figures are more or less the average for the industry. In Africa, there was a higher level of government restrictions on our business, but the traffic was also less volatile than elsewhere. On the African continent, the motive for travelling is often to do with a fundamental need, for family, health or business reasons.