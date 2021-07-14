Moza Banco: Turning adversity into triumph

The pandemic has forced most banks to change their traditional approaches towards customers. What changes have you had to make?

The bank wanted to be at the forefront of efforts to mitigate the effects of the pandemic by setting concrete measures, and by creating two working groups to respond to operational and financial challenges.

The first working group dealt with operational issues, such as adopting suitable measures and ensuring continuity of the bank’s operations.

The second working group was responsible for mitigating potential risks arising from customers being unable to service their debts by identifying sectors that would be resilient to the effects of the pandemic and by continually monitoring customers assessed as being likely to default. This allowed the bank to offer timely solutions tailored to customer needs.

The bank put in place measures to minimise the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, such as: relieving some of the financial pressure felt by companies and individuals; continuously disseminating information to our employees, customers and the general public; strengthening the cleaning and disinfection procedures for our offices, branches, ATMs and kiosks; making hygiene and disinfection products available throughout all of our branches; making wearing a mask compulsory for all our employees when dealing with customers, as well as using gloves when handling bank notes.

As part of its ongoing search for solutions to set it apart in the eyes of its customers, Moza Banco has invested in the use of WhatsApp for communicating with customers. Customers can use WhatsApp for consultations, transfers, searches and other useful day-to-day operations. They can also use it to send their personal documents to the bank for updating.

The bank’s investment in this channel is another answer to the current pandemic situation, as it offers customers an alternative way to access the bank.

One thing that sets Moza Banco’s use of WhatsApp apart is that it is also available for non-customers, who can use a range of features such as contacting Moza directly in order to become a customer, downloading the product brochure and consulting with Moza agencies.